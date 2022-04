Earlier this week came the surprising news that J.J. Abrams is developing a U2 scripted series for Netflix, a big surprise considering his entire production company has a major deal with WarnerMedia. Hidden in the original report from The Hollywood Reporter on the series revealed some surprising news which was that Abrams and Netflix almost collaborated before on another TV series, the previously scrapped prequel spinoff of Stephen King's The Shining. According to the trade Netflix was "considered the frontrunner" to pick up the show after HBO Max passed, why they also ended up not taking it is unclear.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO