Watch: The Browns Wire offseason roundtable

By Brad Ward
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
In the middle of a wild Cleveland Browns offseason…Jared Mueller, Jeff Risdon, Josh Keatley and Brad Ward of The Browns Wire got together to hash out what has already gone down and what to look forward to as the NFL Draft quickly approaches.

The guys discuss the following:

  • Timeframe and expectations with Baker Mayfield
  • The wide receiver room and what is needed and how to acquire it
  • The defensive line limitations
  • Use of limited draft assets following the Deshaun Watson trade
  • Overall take aways from the Browns offseason so far

Cleveland is preparing to open their offseason activities next week with a first chance to see Watson, Amari Cooper and the rest of the offseason additions in person.

Enjoy the podcast!

