MACON, Ga. — The old Bibb Mill building on Coliseum Drive is no more. It was demolished just over a week after a massive fire gutted the abandoned building. According to Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore, the property owner got a demolition company to tear down the mill after receiving a permit to do so ‘due to the dangerous condition of the building after the fire.’

MACON, GA ・ 25 DAYS AGO