OG LEGO Star Wars Fans Heartbroken At New Game's Missing Feature

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm obsessed with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. I'm only just nearing the end of the prequel trilogy, but I can already tell this is going to be one of my favourite video games of 2022. Much like the original LEGO Star Wars, this brick-based retelling of the...

