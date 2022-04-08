ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pink Floyd members reunite and record song for Ukraine

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkHpN_0f3IBkdZ00

LONDON (AP) — Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine, the band announced Thursday.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox. Roger Waters, who left the band in the 1980s, is not involved.

The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv’s St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.

Gilmour, who performed with BoomBox in London in 2015, said the video was “a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.”

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

After Russia’s invasion, Khlyvnyuk cut short a tour of the U.S. to return to Ukraine and join a territorial defense unit.

Gilmour said he spoke to Khlyvnyuk, who was recovering in a hospital from a mortar shrapnel injury, while he was writing the song. He said: “I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future.”

The song is being released Friday and the band says proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.

“We want to express our support for Ukraine, and in that way show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become,” Gilmour said.

Duo accused of duping Secret Service: What were they after?

Pink Floyd was founded in London in the mid-1960s and helped forge the U.K. psychedelic scene before releasing influential 1970s albums including “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here” and “The Wall.”

Original member Waters quit in 1985, and the remaining members of Pink Floyd last recorded together for the 1994 album “The Division Bell.” After keyboard player Richard Wright died in 2008, Gilmour said he doubted Pink Floyd would perform together again.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” also features Guy Pratt on bass and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

1 killed, 1 injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn Friday evening, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in an altercation with several people in the 1500 block of East 61st Street at approximately 7:52 p.m. when shots were fired. The 29-year-old man was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Girl, 11, wounded in accidental shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting in Morgan Park late Friday night, according to police. Police said the girl was in an apartment in the 900 block of West 115th Street just after 11 p.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. Officials said the incident appears to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSYX ABC6

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to perform in Columbus in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pink Floyd's Roger Waters is bringing his "This Is Not A Drill" tour to Columbus in August!. The songwriter, singer, bassist, and composer will be at Nationwide Arena on August 10. The concert will include songs from Pink Floyd's golden era alongside several new ones.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Pratt
Person
Nick Mason
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Richard Wright
Person
David Gilmour
Classic Rock Q107

55 Years Ago: Pink Floyd Debut With Playful Single ‘Arnold Layne’

"'Arnold Layne' just happens to dig dressing up in women’s clothing," Syd Barrett told Melody Maker in 1967. "A lot of people do — so let’s face up to reality." But Radio London didn’t feel like obliging. The "pirate" station reportedly banned Pink Floyd’s debut single, which documents the title character’s "strange hobby" of stealing women’s clothes from washing lines.
MUSIC
CBS New York

Broadway stars, other singers record song for Ukraine

NEW YORK -- Top studio singers and Broadway stars all came together to sing for Ukraine on Monday.CBS2's Leah Mishkin takes us inside the recording session at Power Station studio in Midtown.They donated their time and talent without hesitation."The feeling of not being able to help is overwhelming sometimes," said Miguel Cervantes of "Hamilton" on Broadway."You watch the news and it's just wrenching," song creator Ira Antelis added.READ MORE: War in Ukraine: How to help from here at homeLyrics started pouring out of Antelis. The music industry writer and producer decided to create a song to unite people all over the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

Pink Floyd, David Gilmour Remove Music from Russian, Belarus Streaming Platforms

Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are removing some of their musical catalogs from digital music platforms in Russia and Belarus. “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today,” revealed the band on their official Twitter page.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ap#Ukrainian#St Sophia Cathedral#Russian
The Independent

Ukrainian troops celebrate as they shoot down Russian drone and flip the bird as it falls from sky

A video has emerged showing Ukrainian troops cheering and celebrating after shooting down a Russian drone using a UK-made missile.The footage shows a soldier firing the high velocity Starstreak missile – which can travel at speeds of up to Mach 4 – at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.The downing of the drone was met with triumphant cheers from the Ukrainian troops present.Yuriy Kochevenko, the Ukrainian solider who shared the video online, thanked the UK for supplying the missile system, built by Thales at their plant in Belfast, adding that his fellow servicemen...
MILITARY
Upworthy

Musician who escaped Ukraine releases benefit song for Ukraine recorded with Russian Orchestra

Ukraine-based musician Calvin Jones recorded a benefit song for the country that is currently under attack from Russia. Jones worked with a Russian orchestra to record a dozen of the songs he composed or arranged. One of them is a Ukrainian song titled "Shchedryk (Carol of the Bells)." Jones is an American and has been living in Ukraine since 2014. His wife Inga is Ukrainian. They were forced to flee Ukraine in the wake of the Russian attack and are now in Montenegro. Jones is releasing the songs to raise money for two charities that are helping victims of the Russian attack — Loads of Love and Music Mission Kiev, reported PEOPLE. He is hoping the songs provide "hope and peace."
WORLD
BBC

Ukraine conflict: Relief as Ukrainian sisters reunited in Somerset

A Ukrainian doctor working in the UK has spoken of her relief that her family has managed to flee the war in Ukraine. Iryna welcomed her sister, Olya, along with her partner and children, at Bristol Airport this week. The reunion came after weeks of worry over whether the family...
SOCIETY
WTHR

Woman escapes Ukraine, reunites with daughter in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been more than a week since Tetiana Kovalova safely landed in Sacramento and embraced her daughter Oksana Hill after fleeing the war in Ukraine. "It was such a big relief to have her here because she's safe, but it's painful to watch what's going on," Hill said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Russia
KWQC

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack. It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but...
MUSIC
WGN News

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine where thousands had gathered Friday, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive, Ukrainian authorities said. The attack that some denounced as yet another […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prudhoe couple reunited with parents who fled Ukraine

A Ukrainian couple from Northumberland have been reunited with family after they secured visas to travel to the UK. Nataliya Tkachuk travelled from her home in Prudhoe to Poland to help her mother and parents-in-law navigate the application website which crashed. Ms Tkachuk moved to the town with her husband,...
EUROPE
WGN News

PAWS Chicago holds spring adopt-a-thon

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago typically adopts out 90 to 100 pets in a week, but thanks to their spring adopt-a-thon, 45 pets have found a new home in just the past two days. The adopt-a-thon aims to help more families find their forever pet during a more active time of year. After adoption, PAWS will […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamored to leave before an expected Russian onslaught. In the wake of the attack in Kramatorsk, several European leaders made […]
POLITICS
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy