ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Man convicted of killing 10-year-old writes letter to boy’s family as parole hearing nears

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Stokes, Jen Steer
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTQbO_0f3IBis700

(WARNING: Details may be disturbing to some readers.)

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said that Jeffrey Deel wrote the poem called “The Dash;” however, he did not author the poem.

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WJW ) – Nearly 40 years after the murder of 10-year-old Danny O’Donnell in Lake County, Ohio, his killer sent an apology letter to the boy’s family.

Special Agent: Megan Boswell told police she knew Evelyn was dead a week before remains found

Jeffrey Deel, 53, is serving a life sentence and has been denied parole eight times. His next hearing is on April 20 and it’s his first time in front of the full Ohio Parole Board.

Deel was 16 years old when he passed the O’Donnells’ home in Madison Township and invited Danny to the nearby Bennett Road Beach on Oct. 23, 1984. A short time later, the fifth grader was found face down in Lake Erie.

“I beat, strangled and drug his innocent, lifeless body into the lake and abandoned him there. Then lied and denied everything,” Deel wrote in an August 2021 letter to the O’Donnells.

“When I talk about all the people that I have made victims of when I brutally killed your son Danny, in a fight that I should not have even started, I must also think about friendships that I ruined. You were friends with my parents. I took this away from you, too. My little brother Brian was Danny’s best friend. I took this friendship away from them, too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hKql_0f3IBis700
Jeffrey Deel (Photo courtesy: Ohio Department of Correction)

In the letter, which the O’Donnell family shared with WJW, Deel apologizes for the murder and includes a poem called “The Dash.”

“I know that if you are reading this letter, you are probably saying many things. Such as: I am still alive and Danny is not, or I got to enjoy life in prison and Danny is still gone, or you may have this or that and Danny has nothing– you took that away from us. I wish I could bring Danny back. I wish I could give you your son back.”

With the recent passing of Ohio Senate Bill 256, which retroactively bars life sentences without parole, the O’Donnells said they are nervous he could be released this time around.

“It’s kind of emotional to think of what we want to say,” said Kelly O’Donnell, Danny’s mother. “This letter doesn’t mean anything to me. At this point it’s just no, I’m not — Danny didn’t get the second chance, Danny’s not here because of what you did.”

Boswell’s attorney ‘not surprised’ by TBI agent’s testimony

The family is asking for people to write letters to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and sign an online petition . Those signatures need to be in by Sunday night.

“He said if he ever got out, he’d kill us,” said Charles O’Donnell, Danny’s father.

They also keep people updated on the case on the Justice For Danny Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing 4-year-old agrees to plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing 4-year-old James Dunklee has agreed to a plea deal according to the attorneys in the case. Zerrick Marquez is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating Dunklee to death in 2019. Marquez was babysitting Dunklee and told police he tripped and fell knee-first on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly O'donnell
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Boy#Wjw#Ohio Parole Board#O Donnells
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL 11

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WJHL

WJHL

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy