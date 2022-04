TONIGHT: Another quiet and mild day for the Ohio Valley as the day started off rather warm and calm once again as morning temps were in the upper 40s. Sunshine was the dominate feature early in the day with cloud cover starting to build in around lunchtime. Most if not all of the daytime hours will be dry. Our next weather system is pushing into Western OH and will move through our region late tonight with scattered showers for the weekend. This will not be a steady soaking rain for the Ohio Valley, just hit or miss showers. Some pockets could be heavier than others though with a stray thunderstorm possible. Tonight, showers will start to pickup into the morning hours of Saturday. Winds will start to pick up tomorrow as well. Low temps will bottom out in the mid 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 24 DAYS AGO