Are SPAC Deal Going Out of Flavor?

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Nineteen blank-cheque company (SPAC) mergers have been canceled in 2022 compared to three in the identical interval in 2021, with many failing resulting from a mix of excessive investor redemptions and insufficient money from non-public traders through construction, often known as a Pipe, writes Financial Times.

According to Dealogic, SPAC investor redemptions reached 81% in March. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recommended substantial revisions for SPAC last week, adding to market uncertainty.

Gelesis, a capsule manufacturer, merged with Capstar Particular Function Acquisition Firm in January. A $15 million backstop settlement was included in the terms provided to traders, in which capital is put up to modify investor withdrawals.

The deal team also tried to entice traders by forfeiting around 2 million shares from the sponsor group, including Capstar Companions and Pimco, allowing dealers unrestricted access to them. The deal additionally featured an earnout clause.

However, 99% of traders withdrew their funds anyway, allowing Gelesis to raise only $105 million instead of the planned $376 million. Later, the Boston-based pharmaceutical company laid off 140 advertising personnel.

The beneficent investor provisions for the Gelesis merger are one other signal of how the once-hot marketplace for particular goal acquisition corporations (SPACs) has fizzled.

During the peak of blank-cheque automobiles in 2020, some sponsors made billions, usually by purchasing 20% of the SPAC’s equity for a minimal fee of $25,000, which converts to a lower stake once the merger is completed.

Photo by Capri23auto from Pixabay

