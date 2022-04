Day Dreams Farm Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation’s Easter fundraiser, set to take place April 2, was canceled due to mud and flooding in the farm’s indoor area. Day Dreams Farm will now be hosting an Egg My Yard fundraiser. Those interested can preorder candy-filled eggs to be hidden in their yards for Easter. The areas served will include Algonac, Fair Haven, Marine City, New Baltimore, New Haven, Richmond and St. Clair, as well as Casco, Chesterfield, China, Clay, Cottrellville, East China and Ira townships.

