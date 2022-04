The U.S. Supreme Court late Friday reinstated the Biden administration's program mandating that members of the military be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face reassignment. The vote was 6-to-3 to partially overturn a decision by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which had blocked a Department of Defense vaccine mandate for military personnel. The lower court sided with a group of Navy SEALs who contended that religious exemptions included in the DoD directive were too restricted. Friday's decision mainly reversed that decision. At the request of the Biden administration, the court agreed to preserve the Navy's ability to reassign Navy seals and other military personnel who refuse to be vaccinated.

