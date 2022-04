Bringing a line-up that spans generations, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne and Willow (also known as Willow Smith) will all play Moda Center this July. And yes, Machine Gun Kelly is “headlining” the “Mainstream Sellout Tour,” but let’s take a minute to reflect on the fact that original cool girl teen sensation Avril Lavigne dropped “Complicated” in 2002, the same year that Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s daughter turned two years old.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO