Spring Fest returns to Purdue's campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University College of Veterinary Science welcomed guests at its open house in conjunction with Spring Fest. The new building at Lynn Hall was displayed to visitors demonstrating its generational advances in technology, while also hoping to stir interest to potential new students who wish to enroll in Purdue's veterinary program.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO