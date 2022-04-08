ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Severe weather possible next week

KSLA
 3 days ago

WWL-TV

List: School closures, changes due to severe weather on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center says the storm, which already caused at least four injuries in North Texas, could trigger “a regional severe weather outbreak,” and forecasters say the affected areas. There is a significant risk of high winds, with hail and strong tornadoes possible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTRE

First Alert: A spectacular weekend ahead before spring storms and severe weather return next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With high pressure dominating our weather landscape this weekend, it will look and feel amazing. We will have chilly mornings giving way to mild and pleasant afternoons under lots of blue sky and sunshine galore. We will have morning lows in the lower 40′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 70′s, making for some great, spring weather to get outdoors.
KSLA

Storms remain likely for a couple more days

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be likely for Tuesday and Wednesday before taking a brief break at the end of the week. The storms will be scattered but could still bring severe weather to parts of the ArkLaTex. This evening will have round one of some strong storms. This...
KSLA

More than 4,500 without power Monday morning due to high winds in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thousands of people are without power Monday morning (April 11) due to high winds that moved through the ArkLaTex overnight. A quick check of SWEPCO’s outage map shows in Caddo Parish, there are just over 3,000 homes without electricity as of about 7 a.m. Over in Bossier Parish, about 1,500 are in the dark. Other ArkLaTex parishes such as Sabine and DeSoto are seeing outage numbers in the low hundreds.
KSLA

Cold front sweeps through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As promised, once the storms moved out yesterday it turned into a late spring preview as our temperatures moved up into the upper 80s with a whole lot of sunshine. Today we are tracking big changes as a cold front will move through the region this morning bringing a period a showers before clearing skies return again in the afternoon. Behind the front we are tracking cool weather along with sunny skies the rest of the week before we see a rebound over the weekend. Even with warmer weather over the weekend the humidity will not rise at all making for a perfect weekend to get outside. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking the potential for scattered showers and storms both Monday and Tuesday along with highs around 80.
