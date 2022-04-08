Severe weather possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As promised, once the storms moved out yesterday it turned into a late spring preview as our temperatures moved up into the upper 80s with a whole lot of sunshine. Today we are tracking big changes as a cold front will move through the region this morning bringing a period a showers before clearing skies return again in the afternoon. Behind the front we are tracking cool weather along with sunny skies the rest of the week before we see a rebound over the weekend. Even with warmer weather over the weekend the humidity will not rise at all making for a perfect weekend to get outside. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking the potential for scattered showers and storms both Monday and Tuesday along with highs around 80.
