Deebo Samuel Unfollowed San Francisco 49ers on Instagram

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago

There may be a possible rift between the San Francisco 49ers and their do-everything Pro Bowl star.

Deebo Samuel has apparently unfollowed the team's verified Instagram account, former NFL punter Pat McAfee pointed out during his live broadcast of the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

Samuel, who was selected by San Francisco in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is still playing on his rookie contract, despite being the focal point of the 49ers offense and a key reason for the team's NFC Championship Game appearance earlier this year.

"Deebo Samuel has unfollowed the San Francisco 49ers on Instagram . We need to keep an eye on this situation," McAfee said. "Although his profile picture is him in a 49ers uniform, he no longer follows them. Is that 'cause he's sick of sick of seeing updates about what their team's doing that isn't him getting extended and making the money he deserves as the focal point of their offense?
"Is it because he's disgruntled or did he just so happen to potentially, while he's boozed up -- we don't know that he drinks -- while he was on some 'vitamins' -- we don't know that he smokes -- accidentally just hit the unfollow button and went about his day. We will keep an eye on this situation."

Samuel was a first-team All-Pro wide receiver and Pro Bowl selection for the first time in 2021, having excelled in several areas, which included setting an NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver in a single season (8).

The former University of South Carolina standout has 167 receptions for 2,598 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as 550 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 550 attempts (6.8 yards per carry) during his first three NFL seasons.

Comments / 2

