ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Officials respond to kitchen fire at Lafayette church

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulsmc_0f3Hywo100

Fire officials responded Friday morning to a kitchen fire at a church on E. Butcher Switch Road in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the World Harvest Lighthouse Church around 5:28 am on April 8.

When first responders arrived on scene, heavy smoke was emitting from the interior of the church. Firefighters gained entry into the church and discovered the fire in the kitchen.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Fire officials say the kitchen sustained heavy fire damage. The rest of the church, including the sanctuary, sustained heavy smoke and soot damage.

Fire investigators are examining a kitchen appliance as possibly contributing to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KATC was on the scene Friday morning. See the video below:

LFD responds to kitchen fire at church on Butcher Switch (part 2)

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Firefighters respond to Aberdeen apartment fire

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Aberdeen are investigating after an apartment fire in the central part of the city on Saturday. Aberdeen Fire Rescue says firefighters were called to the area of 7th Avenue Southeast around 3 a.m. Saturday. Crews first on scene found smoke coming from a basement unit in the apartment building.
ABERDEEN, SD
Lima News

Lafayette-Jackson Fire Department sponsoring pancake breakfast

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette-Jackson Fire Department will be sponsoring a dine-in pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at the fire station, 215 E. Sugar St, Lafayette. The meal will include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage and eggs. The cost is $8 per meal. All...
LAFAYETTE, OH
WBAY Green Bay

2 displaced by kitchen fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A kitchen fire damaged a home in Green Bay early Friday. At about 2:45 a.m., crews were called to the 1100 block of Day Street for a report of a house fire. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says firefighters arrived to find fire and...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
WAFB

Victim identified in shooting on Willow St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday, April 6. Authorities said they were called out to the scene on Willow Street, which is located off North 23rd Street between Jefferson Avenue and Fuqua Street, shortly before 2:45 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Butcher Switch Road#Lfd#Butcher Switch#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
Classic Rock 105.1

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KLFY News 10

Monroe shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
L'Observateur

Accident causes interstate closure in Tangipahoa Parish

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that I-55 S to I-12 W closed due to an over tuned 18 wheeler. Hammond Fire Department successfully extricated the driver of the 18 wheeler. An initial assessment shows the driver has sustained only minor injuries. Acadian Ambulance, Hammond Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, and the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana police officers searching for drive-by shooting suspects

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Hammond Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that caused damage to an innocent bystander’s car. Police responded to a shooting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 4 at the intersection of West Church Street and Pecan Street. Officers found a vehicle that was damaged from bullet holes that were […]
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Alleged ‘Banks Town Mafia’ member stabbed in EBR prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who police say is a member of the “Banks Town Mafia” gang was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed by a rival gang member inside the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, a source familiar with the incident told WAFB-TV. Paramedics were called to the prison late Thursday afternoon after the stabbing was reported.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WBKO

BGFD respond to fire on College Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Part of College Street was shut down due to reports of a fire. The Bowling Green Fire Department says crews were called to the 1400 block of College Street to an apartment attached to the St.Thomas Aquinas Catholic Campus Center. Crews found the source of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KOCO

Oklahoma City fire officials respond to 52 fires over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City’s fire department responded to 52 fires over the weekend. Before the rain moved in on Monday, wildfires were a big concern across the state. KOCO 5 went to a neighborhood near Lake Hefner Parkway and Hefner Road where Mike Busby lives. Busby said he saw a fire start near his home and sprang into action by alerting his neighbors.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy