Officials respond to kitchen fire at Lafayette church

Fire officials responded Friday morning to a kitchen fire at a church on E. Butcher Switch Road in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the World Harvest Lighthouse Church around 5:28 am on April 8.

When first responders arrived on scene, heavy smoke was emitting from the interior of the church. Firefighters gained entry into the church and discovered the fire in the kitchen.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Fire officials say the kitchen sustained heavy fire damage. The rest of the church, including the sanctuary, sustained heavy smoke and soot damage.

Fire investigators are examining a kitchen appliance as possibly contributing to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KATC was on the scene Friday morning.

LFD responds to kitchen fire at church on Butcher Switch (part 2)

