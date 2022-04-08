ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Fake rideshare driver accused of raping woman he picked up at Miami airport

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3Z3s_0f3HvwGs00
A Florida man posing as a ride-share driver was arrested Wednesday on sexual battery charges. Isabel Slepoy/New York Daily News/TNS

A Florida man accused of posing as a rideshare driver so he could prey on unsuspecting passengers has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman he picked up at a Miami airport last month.

Fernando Avila Hernandez was behind bars Friday at the Broward County Jail for two counts of sexual battery on a victim 18 years or older and one count of touch or strike battery, according to jail records . He was taken into custody on Wednesday and ordered held on bond totaling $135,000.

The 28-year-old suspect was allegedly soliciting passengers as a rideshare driver on March 29 when he spotted the victim outside the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest affidavit. She had just arrived from Salt Lake City and was trying to hail a cab to a hotel in Miramar, CBS4 reported. Authorities said she was in the area for an immigration hearing.

The woman, who is originally from Colombia, got into the back of Avila Hernandez’s SUV and they drove off from the airport. At one point during the ride, he asked her to get into the front seat to help with directions.

The request was not initially a red flag for the woman, who noted rideshares are illegal in Colombia and that it’s not uncommon for passengers to sit up front “so as to not alert authorities,” according to the affidavit.

She started to grow concerned however, when Avila Hernandez called her pretty and offered several times to take her back to his home, she said. Her attorney noted she repeatedly turned him down and requested that he take her to the hotel.

When they arrived their destination, the woman offered to pay with a debit card, but the phony driver said he would only accept cash and that she could pay in another way, NBC South Florida reported. Avila Hernandez then allegedly offered her $500 for sex, but she declined, telling him that she was not a prostitute.

He then drove past the hotel and entered a shopping plaza, where he parked behind a restaurant and sexually assaulted her, according to the the affidavit.

Afterward, he dropped her off at the hotel.

“Let’s be clear, the victim did not want this to happen,” Miramar Police Spokeswoman Tania Rue said. “She told the suspect, the arrestee, on numerous occasions, no, take me to my hotel, take me to my hotel.”

During an initial court appearance on Thursday, Bijan Sebastian Parwaresch, an attorney for Avila Hernandez, argued as an undocumented immigrant, she had motive to lie about rape.

“We’re highly objecting to the notion of an unconsensual sexual encounter,” Parwaresch noted.

Uber has said that Avila Hernandez did not have access to its platform at the time of the incident and had not taken a trip via the app since April 2021.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Cracking Down on Illegal Rideshare Drivers at MIA

Miami Dade County is cracking down on illegal rideshare drivers. County officials said they've started targeting drivers who are posing as Uber or Lyft drivers and soliciting rides at Miami International Airport. The Miami Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade Department of Transportation have joined forces with undercover investigations for the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Lyft Driver Tells Miami Police He Was Assaulted By 3 Passengers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Lyft driver told Miami police he had been assaulted by three of his passengers overnight. Police said they responded to the area near NW 27th Ave and 35 Street where they found the driver. Authorities said the suspects fled the area. On Saturday, Lyft released the following statement regarding the alleged assault: “We’re committed to doing everything we can to help keep drivers and riders safe, and assault of any kind is not tolerated on the Lyft platform.” “We have permanently removed the rider from the Lyft community, have reached out to the driver to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.” The incident is under investigation.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Miami Airport#Rideshare#New York Daily News#Cbs4
Radar Online.com

Singer Brandy Sued By 60-Year-Old Ex-Housekeeper For Alleged Age Discrimination

Singer Brandy is being dragged to court by her ex-employee who accuses the singer of firing her due to her age despite working together for decades. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s former housekeeper Maria Castaneda aka Elizabeth Juarez is suing her for failure to pay proper wages, failing to provide proper meal breaks, age discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and wrongful termination.
CELEBRITIES
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Rideshare driver shoots would-be carjacker on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rideshare driver with a license to carry shot and wounded a would-be carjacker in the South Austin community on the city's West Side Thursday evening. Police said at 6:32 p.m., the driver – a 30-year-old man – picked up three men in his red Mitsubishi the 5400 block of West Van Buren Street. One of the men pulled a gun and demanded the car, police said. The rideshare driver fired shots with his own gun, striking one suspect, also a 30-year-old man, in the forearm and hip, police said. The suspect who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition, police said. The other two assailants bailed from the car, which went on to hit two other vehicles at the scene, police said. One of the two suspected offenders who escaped was later caught and placed into custody. Charges are pending. The victim has a valid concealed carry license, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
NBC San Diego

Woman Mugged by Pursuit Driver as He Ran From Police in West LA

A pursuit driver is in custody after a dangerous chase through the West LA area, where he abandoned the vehicle and allegedly mugged a woman on the street. The driver of the black vehicle, a possible murder suspect, was seen driving on the southbound 405 Freeway. He exited the highway...
LONG BEACH, CA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy