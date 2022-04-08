ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

By Ariana Figueroa
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLbey_0f3Hvtch00

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 26, 2022 (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source New Mexico)

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers.

“Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, books that teach children to recognize and respect humanity in one another,” said the chair of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, Rep. Jamie Raskin.

Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, cited a new report by PEN America — an organization that advocates for the protection of free speech — that found from July 2021 to the end of March this year, more than 1,500 books were banned in 86 school districts in 26 states.

The report found that of the banned books, 467 — or 41% —  contained main or secondary characters of color; 247, or 22%, addressed racism; and 379, or 33%, of books contained LGBTQ+ themes.

Raskin held up a children’s book that administrators have tried to remove from school libraries. The book was written by Ruby Bridges, a civil rights icon who was the first Black child to desegregate an all-white Louisiana school. Bridges, who was 6 years old at the time, was a witness at the hearing.

“The truth is that rarely do children of color or immigrants see themselves in these textbooks we are forced to use,” Bridges said. “I write because I want them to understand the contributions their ancestors have made to our great country, whether that contribution was made as slaves or volunteers.”

Her book, “This Is Your Time,” is being reviewed for possible removal in a school district in Texas. Books written about her story have been banned in classrooms in Pennsylvania.

High school students speak out

The hearing began with testimony from several high school students.

Olivia Pituch and Christina Ellis, of York, Pennsylvania, said it is important for students to see books written by authors who are people of color, LGBTQ+, Black and Indigenous, and with characters from marginalized groups.

Pituch, who identifies with the LGBTQ+ community, said that if she had been able to have access to books with queer representation, she would have “been able to embrace and love myself a lot earlier on.”

“I deserve to walk into my school library and find a book with someone like me,” she said.

Ellis, who is Black, said that books that center characters who are people of color also benefit white students, so those students are educated about different cultures.

She talked about how growing up, classmates would make fun of the Caribbean food she brought from  home and how her classmates and sometimes teachers would touch her hair.

“Books that highlight our differences, and that teach others how to address diversity, are crucial,” she said. “Books can help kids educate themselves on various cultures and ways of life.”

Mindy Freeman, a parent from Pennsylvania, said a book called “George (Now Melissa)” was able to help her daughter, in fourth grade at the time, understand what she was going through as a transgender girl. Freeman said her daughter’s access to an age-appropriate book provided her the support and visibility she needed.

“No book made my child become transgender any more than a book could have turned her eyes from brown to blue,” Freedman said.

Freedom of speech on campus

Republicans on the panel, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Andy Biggs of Arizona, focused on freedom of speech on college campuses, and argued that these places were not welcoming to conservatives.

Biggs asked the Republican witness, Jonathan Pidluzny, what action should be taken so that conservatives are not barred from speaking on college campuses. Pidluzny is the vice president of academic affairs for the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, which is an organization that supports free speech across universities.

“We need to learn to tolerate the speech we abhor,” Pidluzny said.

Two Republicans, Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and ranking member Nancy Mace of South Carolina, asked witnesses about district decisions about school curriculum and school administrators’ decisions to ban books.

“Taxpayers should have the ability to review that material because they pay for it,” Donalds said.

He, along with Mace, argued that there were other ways that students could get books, such as buying them or going to a public library.

“They can get a book from a lot of different places,” Mace said. “Is there anything that prevents a kid from going to a public library?”

Two of the witnesses, Samantha Hull, a librarian from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and Jessica Berg, a teacher from Loudoun County, Virginia, said that not every student has the financial means to buy books or has adequate access to transportation to visit public libraries to read books where they see themselves represented.

Berg said that visceral attacks on education from Republicans almost caused her to quit her job. She said she has received death threats from members of her own community as well as continued questioning of her expertise.

“Books … offer a mirror to readers so they can see themselves reflected in some way, be it their gender, race, culture, identity or experience, and it makes them feel less alone in the world,” she said. “When I think about the books frequently being challenged, the only connection I see between them is that they are the books that give voice to the most marginalized in our society.”

Mace agreed that history, especially “problematic chapters in our history,” should be taught in schools, but said books dealing with adult topics expose young kids to inappropriate topics.

“We should be teaching critical thinking skills,” Mace said, adding that she’s disturbed by reports of colleges “stifling speech to coddle young adults.”

Tennessee book banning

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Florida Democrat, held up a graphic novel about the Holocaust that was the latest book to be banned in Tennessee classrooms, “Maus.” She said with the rise in white nationalism, antisemitism and racism, books like “Maus” are now more important than ever.

“We know that bigotry is learned,” Wasserman Schultz said, adding that “we also know it can be unlearned.”

She asked Hall what removing books like “Maus” and ones that have diverse characters does to students.

“It’s my opinion when books are removed … students are erased,” Hall said. “They feel their identities are not valued in the school and outside the school.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., did not ask any of the witnesses questions but expressed the fear of discrimination her two Muslim sons might face growing up.

“Our children, they just simply want to exist as they are,” she said.

The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 45

Bill Robinson
1d ago

As the father of an 11-year-old precocious reader, I see no reason to ban books. There are things I prefer she not read yet, but that’s my job to decide. I’m glad she’s read some uncomfortable books. They’ve helped her deal with some serious issues

Reply
6
Barbara Whisenant
2d ago

Those books were banned so that children’s mind weren’t exploited! Children do not need to know about adult matters, let them be! Older children are still vulnerable as well! The democrats are pushing a socialist agenda, and targeting our most precious gifts from God! Those on the left have banned books as well, but no one really challenged them about it! Books such as Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird; Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Fin; John Steinbeck’s Of Mice & Men; Theodore Taylor’s The Cay; and Mildred D. Taylor’s Roll if Thunder, hear my cry. What of these banned books? Will you express outrage about the books banned by the radical elements of the left?

Reply(10)
13
Indie Man
2d ago

Duh! Ask Republicans? You know, Republicans who claim to be conservative, yet are doing their neighbor’s spouse.

Reply(15)
15
Related
Missouri Independent

Kim Gardner to face disciplinary panel Monday over claims stemming from Greitens probe

Three years ago this month, a dozen police officers raided the office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. They were executing a search warrant connected to the ongoing investigation of William Tisaby, an ex-FBI agent Gardner had hired to assist her in the 2018 investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.  Tisaby would eventually […] The post Kim Gardner to face disciplinary panel Monday over claims stemming from Greitens probe appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Josh Hawley refuses to stop selling mug featuring pre-riot Jan. 6 fist pump

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s campaign will continue selling merchandise featuring a photo of him pumping his fist in support of protesters the day a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn the outcome of the presidential election. The photo in question was taken by a photographer for an energy and environment trade publication owned by […] The post Josh Hawley refuses to stop selling mug featuring pre-riot Jan. 6 fist pump appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Sheena Greitens says she has photos, records to document abuse by former Missouri governor

Former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens says in a new court filing that she has photos and other evidence to back up her claims that former Gov. Eric Greitens physically abused her and their children as his political career unraveled. In a statement embedded in a court filing Thursday in Boone County Circuit Court as […] The post Sheena Greitens says she has photos, records to document abuse by former Missouri governor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Byron Donalds
Person
Andy Biggs
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#School Library#Public Schools#High School#Antisemitism#Democrat#Pen America#Lgbtq#Bridges
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

4K+
Followers
982
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy