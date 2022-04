An aggressive red fox in attack mode on Capitol Hill is now in the hands of animal control officers on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Multiple people reported that they were followed or attacked by the animal near Congress. U.S. Capitol Police officers were on the prowl after Rep. Ami Bera told reporters that she was bitten outside the Senate on Monday night. The Humane Rescue Alliance, which provides wildlife control for D.C., caught and caged the fox Tuesday afternoon.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO