How to watch MLB baseball on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is ready to play ball, as the streaming service will carry MLB (Major League Baseball) throughout the 2022 regular season. Whether you’re a fan of the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs or the St. Louis Cardinals, MLB on ESPN Plus will offer live games all season long.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch MLB on ESPN Plus.

Upcoming baseball games on ESPN Plus

As the baseball season heads into the summer months, ESPN Plus is streaming games throughout the week (local blackout restrictions apply). Here's the schedule for this week, July 5-July 10:

July 5: Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT

July 6: Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

July 7: Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

July 8: Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT

July 9: Toronto Blue Jays vs Seattle Mariners, 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT

July 10: Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics, 4:07 pm ET/1:07 pm PT

How to watch MLB on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a subscription streaming service that is available just to US consumers. As a standalone service, ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 if you sign up for a full year. Consumers can also sign up for ESPN Plus via the Disney Bundle , which combines ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee. The sports-centric streaming service has also become a standard feature for all subscribers of Hulu with Live TV .

ESPN Plus does not currently offer a free trial.

After signing up for ESPN Plus, consumers will have access to available MLB games (local market blackout restrictions do apply to out-of-market games), as well as the MLB archives featuring classic games and historic baseball moments. ESPN Plus also offers coverage of the Little League World Series when that gets underway.

You’ll be able to find available games on the ESPN Plus home page when logged in as well as on the ESPN Plus MLB page.

ESPN Plus can be streamed via a computer; Roku ; Amazon Fire TV ; Xfinity devices; Samsung or other smart TVs ; Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles; PlayStation 4 and 5; Apple products; Android phones, tablets and TVs; Google Chromecas t; via the Hulu app ; and even an Oculus Go. Consumers can also AirPlay ESPN Plus onto their TVs.

What else you need to know about ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a standalone streaming service from ESPN, the Disney-owned cable sports network that bills itself as the "worldwide leader in sports." ESPN Plus streams live sports for college football , college basketball , NHL , the PGA Tour , UFC fights and more. ESPN Plus also has its own slate of original programming, provides access to the full library of 30 for 30 sports documentaries and gives subscribers access to premium ESPN articles and daily radio telecasts.

