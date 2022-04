Invasive species threaten our way of life in Minnesota. Especially aquatic invasive species that hitch a ride on our watercraft. Zebra muscles, and Eurasian milfoil are some of the more common ones that we hear about and try to prevent. Once these invasive species get into a lake, it's pretty much impossible to get rid of them. That's why it is so important to check your boat and make sure it's clean and dry before you bring it to another body of water.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO