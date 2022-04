Oh my god! I cannot wait because one of the biggest events of the year in the city of Philadelphia just announced they'll be hosting a major event in Atlantic City this year. Yes, Philadelphia's Diner En Blanc is headed to the shore. They're going to host a dinner in AtlanticCity this year as the organization celebrates 10 years in the City of Brothjeylre Love.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 27 DAYS AGO