On the evening of Wednesday, March 9, the Brush School District Re-2J held a community conversation to discuss thoughts on potentially transitioning to a four-day school week for the 2022-23 school year. Despite the snowy weather, dozens of people made the trip to the Brush Secondary Campus auditorium to share their opinions on the matter. The event was also live streamed online and can be viewed in full via the District’s YouTube page: youtube.com/watch?v=9WaK23VYp7A.

BRUSH, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO