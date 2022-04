WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - It started as an urgent call to the Purdue police. The caller claimed they saw a woman being held against her will. Officer Jon Selke arrives to the scene and sees Adonis Tuggle and declares he is going to put him in handcuffs. In the video of their interaction that went viral online, the Purdue junior can be seen lying in a mound of snow with Selke on top of him, with Tuggle yelling out for help, saying the officer was choking him.

