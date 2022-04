Flu activity continues to rise across most of the U.S., according to the CDC's FluView report published March 18. 1. For the week ending March 12, 2,082 lab-confirmed flu patients were hospitalized, up from the week before. The cumulative hospitalization rate was 5.9 per 100,000 population, up from 5.5 per 100,000 the prior week. The number of flu-related hospital admissions reported to HHS has increased for the past six weeks in a row.

