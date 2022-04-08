ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pink Floyd members reunite and record song for Ukraine

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBSjg_0f3HpPYH00

LONDON (AP) — Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine, the band announced Thursday.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox. Roger Waters, who left the band in the 1980s, is not involved.

The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv’s St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.

Gilmour, who performed with BoomBox in London in 2015, said the video was “a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.”

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

After Russia’s invasion, Khlyvnyuk cut short a tour of the U.S. to return to Ukraine and join a territorial defense unit.

Gilmour said he spoke to Khlyvnyuk, who was recovering in a hospital from a mortar shrapnel injury, while he was writing the song. He said: “I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future.”

The song is being released Friday and the band says proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.

“We want to express our support for Ukraine, and in that way show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become,” Gilmour said.

Duo accused of duping Secret Service: What were they after?

Pink Floyd was founded in London in the mid-1960s and helped forge the U.K. psychedelic scene before releasing influential 1970s albums including “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here” and “The Wall.”

Original member Waters quit in 1985, and the remaining members of Pink Floyd last recorded together for the 1994 album “The Division Bell.” After keyboard player Richard Wright died in 2008, Gilmour said he doubted Pink Floyd would perform together again.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” also features Guy Pratt on bass and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to perform in Columbus in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pink Floyd's Roger Waters is bringing his "This Is Not A Drill" tour to Columbus in August!. The songwriter, singer, bassist, and composer will be at Nationwide Arena on August 10. The concert will include songs from Pink Floyd's golden era alongside several new ones.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Pratt
Person
Nick Mason
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Richard Wright
Person
David Gilmour
Classic Rock Q107

Pink Floyd Scrub Post-Waters LPs From Services in Russia, Belarus

Pink Floyd are removing the later era of their catalog from digital music services in Russia and Belarus. "To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour's solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today," the band tweeted Friday.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

55 Years Ago: Pink Floyd Debut With Playful Single ‘Arnold Layne’

"'Arnold Layne' just happens to dig dressing up in women’s clothing," Syd Barrett told Melody Maker in 1967. "A lot of people do — so let’s face up to reality." But Radio London didn’t feel like obliging. The "pirate" station reportedly banned Pink Floyd’s debut single, which documents the title character’s "strange hobby" of stealing women’s clothes from washing lines.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Pink Floyd, David Gilmour Remove Music from Russian, Belarus Streaming Platforms

Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are removing some of their musical catalogs from digital music platforms in Russia and Belarus. “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today,” revealed the band on their official Twitter page.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ap#Ukrainian#St Sophia Cathedral#Russian
WATE

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Memphis gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Dollywood crowns its number one attraction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood fans have voted and named the number one Dollywood attraction!. For the last 12 days, Dollywood has hosted a March Madness style bracket challenge where fans would vote for the number one Dollywood attraction. The park posted multiple polls and fans chose their favorite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Russia
WATE

Tennessee guard Quentin Diboundje transferring to East Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee basketball Rick Barnes foreshadowed another open scholarship spot on the team on Thursday. “Quentin has a decision to make. He wants to play. We’ve had some talks about it with him and there is some possibility that he is going to leave, which if he does, he’ll go to East Carolina with coach (Mike) Schwartz,” said Barnes candidly. “We all respect Quentin but I think that’s what’s going to happen.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Troopers work rollover crash along I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were working a rollover crash along southbound Interstate 75 near the Raccoon Valley Road exit. The crash was soon cleared and lanes were reopened. Photos of the crash shared by THP Knoxville show the incident appeared to be that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Independent

Ukrainian troops celebrate as they shoot down Russian drone and flip the bird as it falls from sky

A video has emerged showing Ukrainian troops cheering and celebrating after shooting down a Russian drone using a UK-made missile.The footage shows a soldier firing the high velocity Starstreak missile – which can travel at speeds of up to Mach 4 – at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.The downing of the drone was met with triumphant cheers from the Ukrainian troops present.Yuriy Kochevenko, the Ukrainian solider who shared the video online, thanked the UK for supplying the missile system, built by Thales at their plant in Belfast, adding that his fellow servicemen...
MILITARY
WATE

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tazewell Police Department says a man was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning along Main Street at Kivett Drive. Tazewell Police said in a shared social media post that around 8:30 a.m., officers and Claiborne County EMS were dispatched to the scene and were assisted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.
TAZEWELL, TN
WATE

Plant found only on Cumberland Plateau taken off endangered list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A plant found only in a small area of the Cumberland Plateau has been taken off the federal endangered species list. Since the Cumberland sandwort, Minuartia cumberlandensis, was put on the list in 1988, Tennessee and Kentucky environmental officials – as well as federal agencies and conservation groups – have been working to protect the plant.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy