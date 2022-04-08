Topsy-Turvy Weather Pattern Will See New Round Of Thunderstorms

A look at the brand-new storm system on Saturday, April 9. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A topsy-turvy early-spring weather pattern will see a storm system sweep through the region for the second time in three days.

Following rounds of rain and gusty winds that tapered off just before daybreak, Friday, April 8 will become partly sunny with a high temperature of around 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be a slight chance for showers overnight.

Saturday, April 9 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

The new storm system is expected to arrive after 2 p.m. Saturday with showers and scattered thunderstorms through the end of the afternoon.

After the system pushes out Saturday night, Sunday, April 10 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 50s and a chance for isolated afternoon showers.

