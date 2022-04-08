ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Valley choir offering new music opportunity for the deaf community

By BRANDON KING
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Harmony Project Phoenix is set to debut its new program this weekend, a children’s choir that eliminates the privilege of sound from singing. Six deaf or hard-of-hearing children make up the choir and perform through American Sign Language (ASL). They will take the stage for the first time at...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

