ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Senator John Cornyn joins bipartisan bill to possibly extend Title 42

By FIDEL MORENO-MEZA
cbs4local.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Centers for Disease Control has that there is no longer a need for Title 42, the current end date is May 23. Some Texas lawmakers are working to extend that end date. Texas Senator...

cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Ahead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill to seize the big assets of Russian oligarchs.

Think yachts, art, mansions and more. What happened: With Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing Congress Wednesday, U.S. lawmakers are continuing to propose countermeasures to Russian aggression, with a bipartisan group offering legislation that would enable the federal government to seize assets of Russian oligarchs valued at over $2 million. "Putin...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Health
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
WSB Radio

Senators issue bipartisan call to restore donors' tax breaks

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers called Thursday for restoring the charitable deduction for donors who don’t itemize their taxes, a priority for nonprofits nationwide, but a key senator was noncommittal on the question of whether to support legislation designed to boost payouts from foundations and donor-advised funds. “The charitable...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senator Cornyn#Republican#Democrats#The Biden Administration
Austin Chronicle

Texas Supreme Court Throws Out Final Senate Bill 8 Challenge

The most promising lawsuit against Texas' ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, enacted in the last lege session as SB 8, met its end Friday, March 11, with a Texas Supreme Court decision that virtually ensures that the ban remains in effect. "This is another devastating injustice, and...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WXIA 11 Alive

Bipartisan mental health bill funding questioned

ATLANTA — In an election year, a mental health bill backed by Democrats and introduced by the Republican House Speaker has enjoyed rare bipartisan support. However, even supporters say it only goes so far. The tents of homeless folks, set up a block away from the State Capitol, give...
GEORGIA STATE
Amarillo Globe-News

Arellano: Reimagining police work in Texas can be bipartisan

During the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden said that “the answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police.” The reality is that as homicide rates and law enforcement staffing shortages increase across both red and blue counties in Texas, it’s time we realize the solutions to reimagining police work are actually bipartisan. And it begins with how we handle mental health calls.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy