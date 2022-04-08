Petersburg Half Marathon, 5K, Kids Fun Run: 'Get Fit Market' and post-race celebration

PETERSBURG - In the mood to run a half marathon this weekend? How about a 5K? Looking for a healthy, rewarding event for your wee ones to participate in? Well, you're in luck...

The Petersburg Half Marathon & 5K kicks off in Old Towne this Saturday. The "Running City Tour" allows runners, joggers, and walkers to experience Petersburg's history while they impress their pedometers.

"This is a positive event for Petersburg which draws tourists to the area," Race Director Jason Miller said. "It highlights all of the City's wonderful history."

As of Thursday, runners are registered from 23 states and 156 cities for the annual event which promotes health and wellness, tourism and family fun.

In Petersburg, there are over 40 properties and districts listed on the National Register of Historic Places including one National Historic Landmark. Sixteen of the properties are along the Petersburg Half Marathon course.

The 13.1 and 3.1 miles of scenery designed to capture the historical aspects of the City features Old Towne Petersburg, Blandford Cemetery, underground railroad homes on Pocahontas Island, Trapezium House, Petersburg National Battlefield and more.

Spectators are welcome to view Civil War reenactments from 7 - 8:30 a.m. at Pocahontas and Sapony Streets on Pocahontas Island, only 600 yards from the start/finish line. In a field directly across the street from Historic Battersea, there will also be reenactments from 8 - 10:30 a.m.

"Reenactment locations are at miles 0.5 for both the half marathon and 5k, and we also have another reenactment at mile 10 for half marathon runners," Race Director Jason Miller said. "The reenactors go through over 1000 musket caps during the duration of the race."

Each registered runner receives a T-shirt and a finisher medal. Post-race food and drinks will be provided to participants to celebrate their accomplishments. IDs will be required to drink beer.

"We'll have grilled hot dogs, Chick-fil-A sandwiches and biscuits, and more," Miller said.

The charity race partner is United Athletics , founded in Richmond in 2012. Its mission is to pair local athletes and individuals who require physical assistance to participate in a variety of events such as swimming, biking, running, and triathlon races.

Participation in sporting events promotes both fellowship and social inclusion in a healthy athletic environment.

It all begins and ends at the historic Petersburg Union Station in the heart of Old Towne, home to a variety of unique restaurants, galleries, shops, bakeries, Trapezium Brewing, Agoria Market and more.

The Half Marathon is off at 7 a.m., the 5K at 7:30 a.m. and the Kids Fun Run for ages 3-15 at 10:30 a.m.

If you have questions, send an email to jason@toprunrace.com.

Click here to register . Visit runpetersburg.com for race information including registration fees, packet pickup, detailed course maps, timing and scoring, pace teams, awards and more. Follow on Facebook @PetersburgHalfMarathon.

In conjunction with the race on Saturday, April 9, the River Street Market will have their "Get Fit Market" with health and wellness special activities and vendors from 9 a.m. to noon at 30 River Street.

"Local Vibe Café will be at the market making healthy offerings with keto, vegetarian, paleo and vegan-friendly choices," River Street Market Manager Cheryl Bursch said.

POP [Power of Produce] Club will be present to show children fun physical fitness moves with cards from Greater Richmond Fit4Kids! Kids ages 4-12 may register to earn a $5 token to shop for fresh produce.

Meteorologist Mike Rusnak with the National Weather Service out of Wakefield predicts it will be chilly in the morning in the lower 40s around 8 a.m. and Petersburg's highs on race day will be in the lower 60s.

The weather is looking pretty darn good and will be a great day to enjoy the beauty of spring. Have fun

