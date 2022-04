What many people consider to be one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time was released 27 years ago today (March 14). After the successes of his first two albums ‘2Pacalypse Now’ (1991) and ‘Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z…’ (1993), Tupac Shakur dropped ‘Me Against The World’ in 1995. The rapper’s third album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts selling 215,100 copies in its first week (the first number one album on both R&B and Pop charts). The album held the top spot for four consecutive weeks. “Me Against The World” marked 2Pac’s first number one album. These accomplishments were huge but they were even bigger due to the circumstances under which Pac achieved them.

