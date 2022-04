UPDATE 7:49 p.m. : The cyclist has died as a result of those injuries. Original story: A bicyclist was transported to the hospital this morning with major injuries after a traffic collision with a driver between Garnet Avenue and Palm Springs Station Road. The driver is cooperating with the investigation. Both the driver and bicyclist The post Cyclist dies in traffic collision in Palm Springs near I-10 appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO