Elden Ring's Radahn boss fight is one of the toughest battles in the game - that is, until you figure out he has one fatal flaw: he can't swim. As demonstrated by Twitter user @izuoku_, you can beat Radahn by baiting him into cannonballing off the map and into the body of water surrounding his arena. Usually, you'd think a demigod the likes of the Starscourge Radahn would just emerge from the water dripping wet with a reinvigorated, bristling rage, but instead, he just sinks below the surface and dies a rather pitiful death. And the best part is that Elden Ring actually accepts this as a legitimate defeat, as you can see the tricky Tarnished earning their rewards for beating Radahn immediately after he drowns. Check it out:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO