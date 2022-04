Spring is upon us, with deciduous trees leafing out, flowers blooming and temperatures warming up. For birds, that means two things are imminent: migration and nesting. Summer birds like swallows and orange-crowned warblers are already appearing from the south, while winter birds like the crowned sparrows will soon be heading north. A few birds that nest particularly early in the year, such as hummingbirds and owls, may have already established their nest sites in the first months of the year. But for the majority of songbirds, the great drama of the nesting season is just beginning.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO