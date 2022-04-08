SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/8

Clouds increase overnight into Tuesday morning with an approaching disturbance from the southwest. While Tuesday won't be nearly as bright, high temperatures again make it into the 60s, but there will be spotty sprinkles and/or showers at times into early afternoon. This feature drifts east for mid-week and even warmer...
INDIANAPOLIS — Happy St. Patrick's Day! It will be a gorgeous spring day across central Indiana, with temperatures climbing more than 20 degrees above average. Clouds will increase ahead of the next storm system. It will be mild overnight with temperatures only falling into the low 50s. A warm...
Kentucky glade cressPicture by James Gruhala, USFWS; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The Kentucky Glade Cress (Leavenworthia exigua laciniata) produces a small flower that only grows in Kentucky and nowhere else in the world.
Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
Have you ever been walking in the woods and come across a cave? Depending on where you live and hike, it could happen a lot. In Kentucky, caves are everywhere. Some, like Mammoth Cave, are huge. Others, like the ones near my house are smaller and lead to small tunnel passages on the rock.
Representation of ancient Roman coinPicture by Szilas; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. Bronze Roman coins that were minted between 238 and 305 A.D. were first found in a cave shelter in Breathitt County, KY.
A graveyard is one of my favorite places to be. I know that sounds odd and weird, but it's true. There is a peacefulness that you can't find anywhere else. I know, that sounds super creepy, too. Let me explain. Why are cemeteries relaxing?. For me, a cemetery shuts out...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Walmart on Raggard Road near the Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) neighborhood in Louisville will permanently close next month, the company confirms. According to Walmart Communications Director Brian Little, the decision was made based on several factors, including "historic and current financial performance". "This decision was...
Arkansas and California laws do not allow a pet to be buried on a pet owner's property. Pet burial laws vary from state to state, but what about Kentucky and Indiana? We found some answers. When Sadie died a few years ago, a call was made to a friend to...
If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
Picture by IIP Photo Archive, U.S. Dept of State; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-2.0 Most Kentuckians don't realize that an underground river flows right through Kentucky. The river called the Lost River is part of the Lost River Cave System located in Bowling Green.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What was a fun Spring Break getaway has turned into a travel nightmare for a Lexington family who is stuck in Florida for three days. April Walker says she and her two children were supposed to land in Louisville Sunday evening, but after their first flight was delayed, and they missed their second, they are three of thousands of passengers impacted by cancellations.
Awesome Lazy River, just outside of Louisville, has announced its opening date for the 2022 season. Summer will be here before you know it, and if you are looking for some fun (and relaxing) things to do, I think I have found the answer for you. Oh, and it's not too far from the Evansville area.
Sounds like a dark Dr. Seuss book, doesn't it? But it's true! There's a famous grave located inside of a cave in the Hoosier state. You can take tours of the cave, see the magnificent formations, and even stop to pay your respects to the cave's namesake, Squire Boone Jr.
INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy rain continues through the morning with a brief lull around the lunch hour. Roads will continue to be waterlogged, so allow extra travel time today. Widespread rain returns by 3 p.m. for the evening rush. Temperatures will hold steady in the low- to mid-50s. A band...
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is experiencing a round of severe weather. The area saw thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings Friday night with a threat for severe weather into the overnight. People under a Tornado Warning should move to a safer place in their homes, such as an interior room...
RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky will soon be opening its first-ever Buc-ee's location later this month. Buc-ee's, which is a chain of country stores and gas stations known for its world's cleanest bathrooms title, fresh food and friendly beaver mascot, will be opening in Richmond, Kentucky, on April 19. Doors...
To the average traveler, roadside travel centers like Love's or Pilot might not be that big of a deal. Maybe the thinking is, "As long as I can go to the bathroom; get a snack and a beverage; and get some gas, I don't really care." Well, I really care....
