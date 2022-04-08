ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/8

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVE News - Thursday night, April 7, 2022. Louisville woman’s autistic son...

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Unseasonably mild next several days

Clouds increase overnight into Tuesday morning with an approaching disturbance from the southwest. While Tuesday won't be nearly as bright, high temperatures again make it into the 60s, but there will be spotty sprinkles and/or showers at times into early afternoon. This feature drifts east for mid-week and even warmer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Showers move in on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — Happy St. Patrick's Day! It will be a gorgeous spring day across central Indiana, with temperatures climbing more than 20 degrees above average. Clouds will increase ahead of the next storm system. It will be mild overnight with temperatures only falling into the low 50s. A warm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky family stuck in Florida after thousands of flights cancelled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What was a fun Spring Break getaway has turned into a travel nightmare for a Lexington family who is stuck in Florida for three days. April Walker says she and her two children were supposed to land in Louisville Sunday evening, but after their first flight was delayed, and they missed their second, they are three of thousands of passengers impacted by cancellations.
My 1053 WJLT

This Indiana Cave is Home to a Famous Grave

Sounds like a dark Dr. Seuss book, doesn't it? But it's true! There's a famous grave located inside of a cave in the Hoosier state. You can take tours of the cave, see the magnificent formations, and even stop to pay your respects to the cave's namesake, Squire Boone Jr.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy rain, storm threat ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy rain continues through the morning with a brief lull around the lunch hour. Roads will continue to be waterlogged, so allow extra travel time today. Widespread rain returns by 3 p.m. for the evening rush. Temperatures will hold steady in the low- to mid-50s. A band...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Severe Weather Blog: Warnings all expire, storms move out

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is experiencing a round of severe weather. The area saw thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings Friday night with a threat for severe weather into the overnight. People under a Tornado Warning should move to a safer place in their homes, such as an interior room...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Kentucky to open its first-ever Buc-ee's

RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky will soon be opening its first-ever Buc-ee's location later this month. Buc-ee's, which is a chain of country stores and gas stations known for its world's cleanest bathrooms title, fresh food and friendly beaver mascot, will be opening in Richmond, Kentucky, on April 19. Doors...
RICHMOND, KY

