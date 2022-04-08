Rays Sell Out Friday's Home Opener at Tropicana Field

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to start their 25th season on Friday, and they'll do it in front of a sell-out crowd at Tropicana Field when they take on the Baltimore Orioles. Game time is 3:10 p.m. ET, with several pregame ceremonies, including the unveiling of the 2021 AL East championship banner.

There is an exception, of course, from 2020, when the season was played without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the Rays' 25th home opener, dating back to 1998. Friday's game with the Baltimore Orioles starts at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Here is the schedule of events for Friday's Opening Day;

First Pitch: 3:10 p.m.

3:10 p.m. Gates Open: 1:10 p.m.

1:10 p.m. Banner Unveiled: The 2021 American League East Champions banner will be unveiled during pregame ceremonies. Fans should be in their seat for pregame ceremonies beginning at 2:45 p.m. ET

Promotion: Schedule Magnet presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Available for all fans while supplies last.

Schedule Magnet presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Available for all fans while supplies last. National Anthem: Will be performed in-person by BK Jackson, a saxophonist and Tampa native.

Will be performed in-person by BK Jackson, a saxophonist and Tampa native. Ceremonial First Pitch: Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck and her husband, Sergeant Scott Schuck of Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. In March, Toni maneuvered her patrol SUV to stop a speeding DUI suspect, who had driven around barricades, from reaching thousands of runners in the Skyway 10K.

The Orioles-Rays game will be televised locally by Bally Sports Sun. All Rays games are available on WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM and streaming for free on iHeart Radio in Tampa Bay.

A sell-out crowd for the Rays at Tropicana Field is about 25,025 since the team doesn't sell seats in the upper deck any longer.

Additionally, over 150 games are available in Spanish on Genesis 680 AM/92.9 FM (Monday–Thursday) and Caliente 96.1 FM/101.5 FM/1470 AM (Friday–Sunday).

According to the news release from the Rays, tickets are available for the remainder of the homestand against the Orioles (April 9-10) and Oakland Athletics (April 11-14).

Prior to the home opener, all fans will receive a Schedule Magnet, presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Upon entry to the game on Sunday against the Orioles, all fans age 14 and under will receive a Rays-themed Pop It, presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. All promotional items are available while supplies last.

Single-game tickets for all Rays home games are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the MLB Ballpark app or online at RaysBaseball.com. Rays Season Memberships are on sale now and offer priority access to tickets, plus the flexibility to choose the games, number of tickets and seating locations that best fit your schedule.

For more information, visit RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership.