Man Arrested After Swallowing Live Ammunition Outside Of Mid-Town Plaza In Apollo

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

APOLLO BOROUGH (KDKA) – A man is awaiting a preliminary hearing after he consumed live ammunition rounds outside of a shopping plaza in Armstrong County.

According to Kiski Township Police, late on Thursday night, they were called to the Mid-Town Plaza on River Road in North Apollo after 911 dispatchers had been called to request an ambulance for a man swallowing several live rounds of ammunition.

Once on the scene, police and medics found 33-year-old Nicholas Rosselle of Apollo and determined he swallowed live rounds from a firearm while under the influence of narcotics.

An investigation found that he was not licensed to possess a firearm and he was taken into custody but resisted after officers attempted to take him to an emergency room to be evaluated.

There it was determined he swallowed two live hollow-point rounds.

Rosselle is facing charges of firearms violations, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.