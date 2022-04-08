ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catron County, NM

Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 21:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Colusa, southwestern Butte, southeastern Glenn and northern Yuba Counties through 1100 PM PDT At 957 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Thermalito to near Codora. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oroville, Palermo, Thermalito, Hurleton, Oroville Dam, Codora, Afton, Oroville East, South Oroville, Butte City, Challenge-Brownsville, Durham, Biggs and Wyandotte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE REGION ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON .High pressure east of the area on Sunday in combination with a lee-side trough west over the eastern slopes of the Rockies, will bring about above normal warmth, dry conditions and gusty southerly flow for the afternoon hours. This will create the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions to develop. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER IN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Southern portion of Fire weather zone 151. Southern and eastern Fire weather zone 152. Lower and Middle Elevation of Southern Fire weather zone 154. * TIMING...11 AM until 7 PM. * WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
County
Hidalgo County, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
County
Sierra County, NM
County
Lincoln County, NM
City
Capitan, NM
County
Grant County, NM
County
Luna County, NM
County
Catron County, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Sunday Afternoon .Gusty south winds will combine with humidity values dropping below 20 percent and ongoing drought conditions to create the ingredients needed for critical fire weather conditions on Sunday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON ACROSS ALL OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for critical fire weather conditions across all of West Central Texas Sunday afternoon. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * FUELS...Extremely Dry * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WARM... WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN INTO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * TIMING...Noon through 8 pm Sunday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...upper 70s and low 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Hood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Hood; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Montague; Palo Pinto; Parker; Somervell; Stephens; Wise; Young ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON .Warm temperatures, breezy south to southwest winds, and low relative humidity will make for elevated to critical fire weather conditions across portions of North and Central Texas on Sunday afternoon. The most critical conditions are expected to exist near and west of U.S. Highway 281. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR LOCATIONS NEAR AND WEST OF U.S. HIGHWAY 281 * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near and west of U.S. Highway 281. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon through early Sunday evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Any ongoing fires or fires that start will spread rapidly and be difficult to contain.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from late Sunday morning until early Sunday evening for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 230...232...233 ...234...235...236 AND 237...which includes Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas and Baca counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230...232...233...234...235 ...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low humidity values, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 230...232...233...234 235...236 and 237. * Winds...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s.
BACA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Mountains#South Central#Fire Weather Watch
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bandera, Gillespie, Kerr, Llano, Real, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bandera; Gillespie; Kerr; Llano; Real; Uvalde RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM THURSDAY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO EAGLE PASS .Dry air with relative humidity values below 20 percent will continue to remain in place today with moderate south- southeasterly sustained winds of around 15 to 20 mph across portions of the Rio Grande and southern Edwards Plateau. For tonight, the low relative humidity values gradually recover while wind speeds subside to around 5 to 15 mph. A dryline will advance eastward during Thursday to near the highway 281 corridor ahead of a weak pacific cold front that evening. To the west of this dryline, critical fire weather conditions will likely develop with relative humidity values below 20 percent with shifting and increasings winds coming out of the west. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph could be possible with gusts up to 40 mph, especially over Val Verde County. To the east of the dryline, relative humidity values expected to be much higher. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO EAGLE PASS * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark, Dewey, Faulk, Hamlin, Potter, Spink, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Dewey; Faulk; Hamlin; Potter; Spink; Walworth FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA... * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Walworth, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark and Hamlin. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...From 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DEWEY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at HTTP://WEATHER.GOV/RGV/?N=MAPCOLORS#FIRE. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata Threat for Rapidly Spreading Wildfires Increasing Friday .The combination of gusty north winds, very low humidity, very dry grasses and brush, and warm temperatures will allow for any wildfire activity to spread rapidly late Friday morning through Friday afternoon. Residents should be very vigilant with items that could create sparks and ignite the dry grasses and brush. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...From 10 AM CDT until 4 PM CDT. * WIND...North 25 to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County, Ector by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Scurry; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN...TRANS PECOS..AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...For the Warning...Sunday afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Sunday...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Monday...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. In the mountains...35 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...4 to 5 or critical.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Jim Wells, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb Critical Fire Danger Conditions Possible Monday Afternoon .Windy conditions will occur across south Texas on Monday. South winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected as relative humidity falls to 30 to 45 percent over the inland Coastal Bend to 10 to 15 percent over the western Brush Country. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY TO THE INLAND COASTAL BEND * AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Webb Duval...Jim Wells...Inland Kleberg...Inland Nueces. * TIMING...Monday afternoon to early evening. * WIND...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...30 to 45 percent over the inland Coastal Bend to 10 to 15 percent over the western Brush Country. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ENTIRE TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5. * Timing...Noon until 9 PM CDT.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON .An approaching upper-level system coming from the northwest will strengthen north-northwest flow in the afternoon hours Monday. 20 ft winds will be 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon persisting through the early evening hours. Relative humidity will drop into the low teens across much of far west Texas and south-central New Mexico. Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to increased fire danger with the potential for erratic fire behavior. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, AND 112 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather zone 056. This includes Far West Texas, and the South- Central New Mexico lowlands. * WIND...Northwest winds 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located in far west Texas and the southern Otero county lowlands. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney; Maverick; Val Verde RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM THURSDAY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM LLANO TO EAGLE PASS .Dry air with relative humidity values below 20 percent will continue to remain in place today with moderate south- southeasterly sustained winds of around 15 to 20 mph across portions of the Rio Grande and southern Edwards Plateau. For tonight, the low relative humidity values gradually recover while wind speeds subside to around 5 to 15 mph. A dryline will advance eastward during Thursday to near the highway 281 corridor ahead of a weak pacific cold front that evening. To the west of this dryline, critical fire weather conditions will likely develop with relative humidity values below 20 percent with shifting and increasings winds coming out of the west. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph could be possible with gusts up to 40 mph, especially over Val Verde County. To the east of the dryline, relative humidity values expected to be much higher. Fuels are still in a cured state from the end of the winter season, and with little precipitation in the past few months, conditions are tinder dry. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS * WINDS...For Today in the Red Flag Warning, South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. For Thursday within the Fire Weather Watch, West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For Today in the Red Flag Warning, 10 to 20 percent. For Thursday within the Fire Weather Watch, 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...061...062...063...064...065 074...075...076...077...078...079...080...084...085...086...087 088 AND 089 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego...Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness...Fire Weather Zone 046 Rush...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman...Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Sunday afternoon and early evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * Temperatures...In the 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Crockett, Irion, Schleicher, Sutton, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Crockett; Irion; Schleicher; Sutton; Tom Green FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR CROCKETT, IRION, TOM GREEN, SCHLEICHER AND SUTTON COUNTIES * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * FUELS...Dry to Critically Dry. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP CAN SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED.
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Midlands of South Carolina and Central Savannah River area. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY .A surge of warm dry air will move north and east out of Colorado Tuesday leading to gusty winds and low afternoon humidity across much of western and north central Nebraska. Grasslands across the region are expected to be unusually dry and weather conditions could lead to rapid fire growth. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ208 Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy