Photo Credit: PixCams

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We’ve got a second eaglet!

The second eaglet at the bald eagles’ nest at the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin was spotted on Friday morning at 6:13 a.m.

This is the second hatch of the season after the first hatched earlier this week on April 5.

You can watch the U.S. Steel eagles’ nest here and the Hays’ nest by clicking here .