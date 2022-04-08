ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New bill could extend Title 42 by at least 60 days

By FIDEL MORENO-MEZA
KFOX 14
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Centers for Disease Control has that there is no longer a need for Title 42, the current end date is May 23. Some Texas lawmakers are working to extend that end date....

kfoxtv.com

Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi could renew push to extend Medicaid for new moms

Mississippi’s Republican-led Senate will try to revive a proposal to let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Monday. The state allows two months of postpartum coverage. Advocates for low-income women say longer coverage by the government health insurance program could reduce Mississippi’s high rate of maternal mortality.
KFOX 14

Texas Guard's border mission needs an additional $531 million to continue past this month

NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length -- Texas Guard’s border mission needs an additional $531 million to continue past this month, top general says. Texas Military Department leaders told the state Senate Border Security Committee they need more than half a billion dollars in state funds to continue Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial border mission through the end of the fiscal year.
KREX

Former DAs push for harder fentanyl penalties

KDVR — "We're almost at three Coloradans a day who die from a fentanyl overdose. Treating this thing like it's marijuana, or treating it like it's a speeding ticket, is offensive to the value of human life," said former DA George Brauchler
KFOX 14

Water quality issues impact William Beaumont Army Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso is experiencing water quality issues that are impacting the hospital's ability to treat some patients, according to Fort Bliss. Hospital staff on Wednesday found sediment and discoloration in the water at the hospital, Fort Bliss stated...
KFOX 14

El Pasoans share thoughts on Abbott's plan to toughen border security

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many El Pasoans are split on Gov. Abbott's new series of actions he plans to implement once Title 42 ends on May 23. Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses and flights to transport migrants who have been processed and released from federal custody to Washington, D.C.
KFOX 14

El Paso County hosts last ARPA community session

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County is holding its last American Rescue Plan Act listening session on Thursday. The last community session will be held at Canutillo High School. The public meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. The listening session will engage the public in identifying high-priority...
Reuters

Prosecutor to drop charges against Texas woman over her abortion

April 10 (Reuters) - A local prosecutor in Texas will dismiss criminal charges against a 26-year-old woman who was arrested for a self-induced abortion in a case that had drawn national scrutiny and led abortion rights activists to demonstrate on her behalf. Following a grand jury indictment of her on...
