Hackensack, NJ

Cloudy afternoon ahead with highs in the 60s

By Andrew Cruz
pix11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PIX11) — Flood Warnings remain to be effect across numerous rivers and creeks in New Jersey and in the northern suburbs. As much as two to four inches of rain fell on Thursday causing rivers to overflow their banks and cause flooding. The Hackensack and Millstone...

pix11.com

The Oregonian

After mostly dry morning, Portland can expect light showers Thursday afternoon; high 54

A front hitting the coast by late morning should move into Portland by Thursday afternoon, offering light showers or drizzle in most areas. The National Weather Service says the front will weaken as it moves across the valleys and will likely drop only a few tenths of an inch of rain in areas north of Salem. The southern parts of the valley may see no rain at all. The high temperature in Portland will be about 54 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
City
#Flood#New England#Suburbs
NBC4 Columbus

Cloudy with scattered showers this evening, cold weekend ahead

Today: Cloudy, breezy, light sct’d PM showers, high 56. Cooler air is filtering in behind a cold front today, dropping our temperatures back to near-normal for this time of year in the middle 50s. We’ll be mostly cloudy throughout the day, then by about the time of the evening commute, we’ll start to see scattered showers picking up across portions of the region. These showers will be light but will carry us into the overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX2now.com

Scattered rain this Tuesday, with highs in the 60s

ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a wet start this morning. There’ll be some scattered rain throughout the day, with highs in the low 60s and windy, too. We’ll also see some scattered showers through Thursday, but there will be dry time as well. It’ll be much cooler by Thursday with highs only in the 40s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WKTV

Cloudy and rainy Saturday

Morning: Rain starts. Mid 30s. Afternoon: Rain. Low 40s. Evening: Rain stops. Low 40s. Tomorrow: Snow. Windy. High of 32. Rainfall continues this morning, lasting throughout the day as temperatures climb into the lower 40s by midday. Rainfall begins to end this evening, with a break of dry weather for a few hours into tonight. Low 31. Widespread snowfall begins early Sunday morning as an arctic front moves into the area. Following the front, lake-effect snow continues especially east of Lake Ontario at Tug Hill and higher elevations in the north country. Winds will be strong on Sunday blowing southeast down the Mohawk Valley. High of 32. Frigid temperatures Sunday night in the lower teens, however wind chill will make lows feel near 0 in most areas.
UTICA, NY
Turnto10.com

Milder afternoon ahead of chances for weekend showers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rain went on for 36 hours but we have finally reached the end!. The sky was cloudy for much of the morning until the ultimate payoff - some sunshine and warmer air. Highs reach near 60 degrees, which will feel a lot nicer compared to...
CRANSTON, RI
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Cooler and cloudy Wednesday

Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said a sunny, breezy Tuesday will be followed by some mid-week rain. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Meteorologist Scot Haney said after a dry Tuesday & Wednesday, scattered showers roll Wednesday night through Thursday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Updated: 17 hours ago. Meteorologist...
KAAL-TV

50s and even 60s ahead

Beyond a colder day Monday, we will be mostly topping off in the 50s and even 60s over the next several days. This is well above average for this time of year, where the average high is 39°F. With no end of these above average temperatures in sight, it may officially be time to put away most of the winter gear. Keep in mind that wind chills could still feel around or below freezing point depending on how wind speeds are looking.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hello, spring! High temps reach upper 50s, low 60s

It'll be a cooler finish to the weekend, but that's relative to yesterday... we'll actually still be above normal today as we welcome spring!After morning sunshine, more clouds roll in through the afternoon. Temps will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s with a cool breeze.There is a very slim risk of a spotty shower late afternoon into the evening, mainly to the north and west. For most of us, we remain dry.Clouds will give way to gradual clearing overnight. It'll be colder waking up Monday with temps in the 30s and low 40s.Monday itself is looking fantastic! Lots of sunshine and mild temps in the low 60s. Our next widespread risk of rain comes with our next system Wednesday into Thursday.Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
FOX2now.com

Cold start, but mild and windy with highs in the 60s

ST. LOUIS – It’ll be a chilly start this morning. Partly cloudy, mild and windy today with highs in the low 60s. We’ll have some dry and cool weather through the weekend. Still windy tomorrow, with lighter winds by Sunday and highs in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Community Policy