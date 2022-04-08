Cloudy afternoon ahead with highs in the 60s

It'll be a cooler finish to the weekend, but that's relative to yesterday... we'll actually still be above normal today as we welcome spring!After morning sunshine, more clouds roll in through the afternoon. Temps will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s with a cool breeze.There is a very slim risk of a spotty shower late afternoon into the evening, mainly to the north and west. For most of us, we remain dry.Clouds will give way to gradual clearing overnight. It'll be colder waking up Monday with temps in the 30s and low 40s.Monday itself is looking fantastic! Lots of sunshine and mild temps in the low 60s. Our next widespread risk of rain comes with our next system Wednesday into Thursday.Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

