After a weekend marked by wintry, cold, and blustery weather, there is much brighter and warmer news ahead in New Jersey's weather forecast. I am quite confident of the claim I make in the headline of this post. Climatologically, it becomes very difficult for "big snow" to fall and accumulate after mid-March. Days are getting longer, the ground is warming, the ocean is warming, the sun angle is getting higher, and the pool of arctic air to the north just isn't available anymore.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 28 DAYS AGO