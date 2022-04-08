ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Chlorine Leak Forces Evacuations In Fond Du Lac

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Thursday afternoon chlorine leak at a plant in Fond du Lac forced homes in an area of eight-to-10 square blocks...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Accidents
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Molten aluminum spill causes fire in Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE - Fire crews were called to Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for the report of a fire near a machine inside the facility. The small fire was caused by spilled molten aluminum from the machine and was extinguished by fire rescue personnel. Dry chemical fire extinguishers had to...
FOND DU LAC, WI
People

Surgeon Found Dead After Hiking Trip in North Wisconsin

Kelsey Musgrove, a fellow at the University of Wisconsin, died during a hiking trip she began late last month, authorities said. Musgrove last contacted loved ones on March 26, notifying them she had reached Potato River Falls in Gurney, more than four hours from her hometown in Middleton, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Leak#Accident#Milk Specialties
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner identifies man killed in fiery Raymond Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a fiery crash on Raymond Road Tuesday. Anthony L. Koger, III, 24, of Madison died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday. Koger was traveling on Raymond Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison police, witnesses said his car left the...
MADISON, WI
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man found dead in burnt Wisconsin trailer home, suspect on the run

Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect after a Minnesota man was found dead in a burnt Wisconsin trailer home. An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph P. Hadro (pictured above), the Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office, as well as the Osceola Police Department, said Monday morning. The 44-year-old is wanted in connection with the death of a Minnesota man, whose body was found following a trailer home fire last week.
OSCEOLA, WI
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox11online.com

Man sentenced for Fond du Lac shooting

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man has been sentenced for his role in a shooting. Dammahum Gibson, 22, was convicted of firing shots in the middle of the day in a Fond du Lac neighborhood on May 21, 2020. Prosecutors say Gibson and another person fired...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac mother sentenced in infant's death

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac woman will spend more than two years in prison for the death of her 2-month-old daughter. District Attorney Eric Toney announced Tuesday that Shauntina R. Fuller-Pankey was sentenced to 796 days in prison. She entered an Alford plea in December. According...
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy