Blue Moose in Prairie Village closes, Gravity opening in its place this spring

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — After 20 years, the Blue Moose in Prairie Village will close its doors and make way for a new restaurant and bar called Gravity.

“The Blue Moose had a long and successful run. However, everything must end. We are excited for the opportunity to bring Prairie Village a new and exciting concept,” Ed Nelson, President of K.C. Hopps, Ltd., said.

The Blue Moose planned to close at the end of 2020 due to economic reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Days after announcing the closure, the restaurant said they would be remaining open thanks to local support and federal legislation .

With a newly expanded patio that was completed in fall of 2021, Gravity looks to open in spring of 2022 to take advantage of patio season.

A new seasonally rotating food menu will be paired with an extensive beer, cocktail and wine menu.

K.C. Hopps, Ltd. Restaurant Management and K.C. Hopps, Ltd. will continue to own and operate the new restaurant.

