Raymond wins 10th combined trophy at Henrie-Weisel Meet

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Raymond senior Kyra Gardner clears the bar in the high jump event at the Henrie-Weisel Tri-District Meet on Thursday at South Bend High School. Gardner cleared five feet, eight inches to win the event, tying her season-best and the state’s second-best mark in the process.

The Raymond Seagulls took both the boys and girls team titles to win the overall combined trophy at the Henrie-Weisel Tri-District Meet on Thursday at the Don Weisel Oval on the campus of South Bend High School.

The competition was fierce at the three-team Pacific County meet featuring South Bend, Willapa Valley and the aforementioned Seagulls.

Raymond won the boys competition with 78 points followed by South Bend (60) and Willapa Valley (29).

Raymond got event wins from senior Jaxson Freeman (100 meters, 200, shot put), Austin Snodgrass (1600), Tanner Bayless (3200), Morgan Anderson (110 hurdles, triple jump) and Tre’ Seydel (300 hurdles, long jump).

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Raymond senior Jaxson Freeman, middle, edges South Bend sophomore Ferrill Johnson, right, to the line to win the boys 100 meter race at the Henrie-Weisel Tri-District Meet on Thursday at South Bend High School.

South Bend’s boys were led by Robby Stigall, who picked up wins in the discus and javelin, and Brandon Vongmixay, who won the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 1:01.31.

The South Bend 4×100-meter relay team of Judah Milton, Ferrill Johnson, Liam Parkins and Trevor Toepelt also won what was arguably the most exciting race of the meet by holding off a late-charging Raymond team for a victory by 0.07.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD South Bend’s Ferrill Johnson, left, takes the baton from teammate Judah Milton during the boys 4x100 relay at the Henrie-Weisel Tri-District Meet on Thursday in South Bend. South Bend edged Raymond at the line to win the race by 0.07.

Willapa Valley picked up event wins from Chris Western, who took the pole vault event with a personal-best mark of 12 feet flat, and Tyson Portmann, who winced in pain in what appeared to be a hamstring injury as he crossed the finish line first in the 400, but later reported it was due to some minor leg cramping.

In the girls competition, Raymond’s Kyra Gardner cleared five feet, eight inches in the high jump — matching her previous season-best (second in state) — and won three additional events as the only four-event winner of the meet to lead Raymond to a team victory with 72 points.

Willapa Valley (63) and South Bend (43) finished second and third, respectively.

The Seagulls also benefitted by event wins from Kendall Thompson (100) and Karsyn Freeman (pole vault).

“We had a bunch of kids step up and try some different events today and I was really happy with how everyone performed,” Raymond head coach Mike Tully said after the Seagulls claimed their 10th Henrie-Weisel trophy in the 10th year it has been awarded. “The kids take a lot of pride in that and it showed in their performances today.”

Willapa Valley sophomore Emily Wilson won both the 200 and 400 with teammates Brooklyn Strozyk and Jasmine Solso winning the 1600 and 3200, respectively.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Willapa Valley’s Emily Wilson, right, leads the field down the stretch of the girls 200 meters at the Henrie-Weisel Tri-District Meet on Thursday in South Bend.

Vikings senior Hannah Hamilton won the shot put with a personal-best 33-07, fellow senior Lanissa Amacher took the discus title (82-02) and Willapa Valley’s 4×200 relay team (Strozyk, Hamilton, Amacher, Wilson) also won on Thursday.

South Bend got event wins from Dakota Bale (300 hurdles), Hannah Jewell (javelin) the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams.

Full meet results can be viewed at tinyurl.com/265nn6d6.

Results (Top 3)

Boys

100 meters — 1, Jaxson Freeman, Raymond 12.04 PR. 2, Ferrill Johnson, South Bend, 12.17 PR. 3, Judah Milton, South Bend, 12.41 PR.

200 — 1, Freeman, Raymond, 25.01 PR. 2, Chris Western, Willapa Valley, 25.43. 3, Liam Parkins, South Bend, 26.08 PR.

400 — 1, Tyson Portmann, Willapa Valley, 1:01.31a PR. 2, Aiden Zeigler, South Bend, 1:06.88a PR. 3, Robby Stigall, South Bend, 1:09.11a PR.

800 — 1, Brandon Vongmixay, South Bend, 2:54.58 PR. 2, Jack Ganzel, Willapa Valley, 2:57.35 PR. 3, Ethan Worlton, Raymond, 3:12.50 PR.

1600 — 1, Austin Snodgrass, Raymond, 6:11.80. 2, Justin Yi, South Bend, 6:14.07. 3, Ganzel, Willapa Valley, 6:23.35.

3200 — 1, Tanner Bayless, Raymond, 15:17.4 PR. 2, Ganzel, Willapa Valley, 16:30.2. 3, Worlton, Raymond 18:11.0 PR.

110 hurdles — 1, Morgan Anderson, Raymond, 15.7 PR. 2, Tre’ Seydel, Raymond, 16.2 PR.

300 hurdles — 1, Seydel, Raymond, 42.56 PR. 2, Milton, South Bend, 48.35 PR. 3, Kevin Ridderbush, South Bend, 57.33a PR.

4×100 relay — 1, South Bend (Milton, Johnson, Parkins, Toepelt), 47.88. 2, Raymond (Sypaphay, Freeman, Schlueter, Anderson), 47.95. 3, Willapa Valley (Hernandez, Strozyk, Portmann, Western), 50.09.

4×400 relay — 1, South Bend (Yi, Ridderbush, Xayabandith, Parkins), 4:47.77. 2, South Bend (Kirpes, Jewell, Vongmixay, Soto), 5:24.19.

Shot put — 1, Freeman, Raymond, 38-04. 2, Stigall, South Bend, 37-02. 3, Snodgrass, Raymond, 36-5.75.

Discus — 1, Stigall, South Bend, 132-03. 2, Snodgrass, Raymond, 107-01. 3, Connor Deniston, Willapa VAlley, 104-04 PR.

Javelin — 1, Stigall, South Bend, 126-05. 2, Milton, South Bend, 126-00 PR. 3, Strozyk, Willapa Valley, 116-01.

High jump — 1, Seydel, Raymond, 5-10.

Pole vault — 1, Western, Willapa Valley, 12-00. 2, Anderson, Raymond, 11-06. 3, Kevin Hovis, Raymond, 10-00.

Long jump — 1, Seydel, Raymond, 18-03. 2, Johnson, South Bend, 17-06. 17’ 6 South Bend

3. 9 Isaac Schlueter 15’ 9.5 Raymond.

Triple jump — 1, Anderson, Raymond, 38-07. 2, Johnson, South Bend, 35-09. 3, Schlueter, Raymond, 33-10 PR.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Willapa Valley senior Brooklyn Strozyk rounds the final turn in the girls 1600-meter race at the Henrie-Weisel Tri-District Meet on Thursday at South Bend High School. Strozyk won the event with a season-best time of 6:25.24.

Girls

100 — 1, Kendall Thompson, Raymond, 14.17. 2, Jolie Dunn, Raymond, 14.35. 3, Aoki Phimmasone, South Bend, 14.43 PR.

200 — 1, Emily Wilson, Willapa Valley, 28.6 PR. 2, Kendall Thompson, Raymond, 30.3. 3, Alison Nelson, South Bend, 30.9 PR.

400 — 1, Wilson, Willapa Valley, 1:04.15 PR. 2, Brooklyn Strozyk, Willapa Valley, 1:15.56 PR. 3, Micaela Viveros, South Bend, 1:28.79 PR.

800 — 1, Fatima Delgado, South Bend, 3:07.20 PR. 2, Genevieve Sarich, Raymond, 3:08.40 PR. 3, Alexis Hillock, Raymond, 3:49.82 PR.

1600 — 1, Brooklyn Strozyk, Willapa Valley, 6:25.24. 2, Jasmine Solso, Willapa Valley, 6:56.55. 3, Sarich, Raymond, 6:57.28.

3200 — 1, Solso, Willapa Valley, 14:40.39. 2, Sarich, Raymond, 14:48.96. 3, Ganzel, Willapa Valley, 18:45.99.

100 hurdles — 1, Kyra Gardner, Raymond, 16.23 PR. 2, Karsyn Freeman, Raymond, 18.58. 3, Jolie Dunn, Raymond, 18.60.

300 hurdles — 1, Dakota Bale, South Bend, 1:03.33.

4×100 relay — 1, South Bend (Phimmasone, Kuiken, Milton, Nelson), 59.85.

4×200 relay — 1, Willapa Valley (Strozyk, Hamilton, Amacher, Wilson), 2:00.8. 2, South Bend (Phimmasone, Bale, Nelson, Capps), 2:07.8.

4×400 relay — 1, South Bend (Estle, Black, Sukhumvanich, Jewell), 5:57.22. 2, Willapa Valley (Ganzel, Solso, Sheary, Howell), 6:13.30.

Shot put — 1, Hannah Hamilton, Willapa Valley, 33-07 PR. 2, Lanissa Amacher, Willapa Valley, 31-02. 3, 9 Sam Sheary, Willapa Valley, 30-03 PR.

Discus — 1, Amacher, Willapa Valley, 82-02. 2, Freeman, Raymond, 78-02. 3, Dayna Estle, South Bend, 75-11.

Javelin — 1, Hannah Jewell, South Bend, 92-03. 2, Wilson, Willapa Valley, 79-02. 3, Amacher, Willapa Valley, 75-07.

High jump — 1, Gardner, Raymond, 5-08. 2, Jolie Dunn, Raymond, 4-04. 3, Emily Howell, Willapa Valley, 3-10.

Pole vault — 1, Freeman, Raymond, 8-06. 2, Hamilton, Willapa Valley, 8-0 PR. 3, Lisa Finne, Raymond, 7-06.

Long jump — 1, Gardner, Raymond, 16-06.5. 2, Finne, Raymond, 13-07. 3, Dunn, Raymond, 12-05.5.

Triple jump — 1, Gardner, Raymond, 35-07.5. 2, Finne, Raymond, 29-01. 3, Thompson, Raymond, 27-04 PR.