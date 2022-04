George Springer answered booing fans with a two-run homer and an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays in a 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday night, Alek Manoah (1-0) struck out seven in six innings, helping the Blue Jays extend their Yankee Stadium win streak to five.

