Everything indicates that Twitter is changing. It is not only the arrival of Elon Musk as the majority shareholder of the social network , but also a series of announcements about changes and new features on the platform, such as the long-awaited option to edit a message after it has been published. In addition, the social network announced that it is testing a new functionality that would allow the user to remove the labels of his name in posts and threads made from other accounts.

INTERNET ・ 14 HOURS AGO