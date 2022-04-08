ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Teen arrested, charged with making terrorist threat at Opelika High School

By Jolyn Hannah
 3 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to a threat made to Opelika High School Thursday.

According to a news release from the Opelika Police Department, detectives arrested a 15-year-old on April 7, 2022, and charged the individual with a Terrorist Threat.

Earlier in the day Opelika High School was placed on lockdown for several hours after a threatening phone call was made to the school.

The school was on lockdown from 8:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. While police were securing the building, all students and staff followed lockdown procedures. After the lockdown was lifted, police still remained on campus for the rest of the day to monitor the situation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The teen has been transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center, where they will remain in juvenile detention.

