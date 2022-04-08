Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS * TIMING...Tuesday morning to evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...7 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Conditions could be particularly dangerous Tuesday.

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 49 MINUTES AGO