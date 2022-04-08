ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Kidder by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kidder BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 18 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 24 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Kidder County. * WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Tusas Mountains Including Chama by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Tusas Mountains Including Chama HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Tusas Mountains Including Chama. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Wayne, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conway, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN VAN BUREN AND NORTHEASTERN CONWAY COUNTIES At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cleveland, or 16 miles southwest of Clinton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Claude... Blick Cleveland... Beverage Town Scotland... Center Ridge TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of blowing snow and or blowing dust are likely during this event, which may result in reduced visibilities at times.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Conway by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHWESTERN CLEBURNE...NORTHEASTERN CONWAY AND NORTHEASTERN FAULKNER COUNTIES At 957 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whipple, or 12 miles south of Clinton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clinton... Greers Ferry Quitman... Guy Damascus... Twin Groves Fairbanks... Whipple Sugar Loaf Recreation Area... Claude Catholic Point... Choctaw Bee Branch... Austin in Conway County Southside in Van Buren County... Morganton Culpepper... Eden Isle Formosa... Pearson HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Noaa Weather Radio#Fishs Eddy#Orange#Hale Eddy Minor#Harvard#The Upper Delaware River#Neversink
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Canyon, Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons should consider delaying all travel. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Treasure WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening, and Wednesday morning commutes. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates Tuesday morning could exceed an inch per hour at times.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons should consider delaying all travel. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates late tonight and Tuesday morning could exceed an inch per hour at times.
MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Faulkner, Lonoke, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Faulkner; Lonoke; White A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LONOKE...NORTHEASTERN FAULKNER AND SOUTHWESTERN WHITE COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Vilonia, or 14 miles east of Conway, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Cabot... Beebe Ward... Vilonia Austin in Lonoke County... Enola Mount Vernon... Holland Antioch in White County... Barney El Paso... Romance Floyd... Hamlet This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 22 and 32. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 20:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons should consider delaying all travel. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches, with higher-end amounts on north facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Pittsburg; Pushmataha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pushmataha and south central Pittsburg Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 957 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Daisy. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Pittsburg MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for eastern and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Little Rock. Target Area: Monroe; Prairie; White; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Woodruff County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Prairie County in central Arkansas Northwestern Monroe County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern White County in central Arkansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 953 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Des Arc, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brinkley... Des Arc Hunter... Cotton Plant Fargo... Becton Dixie... Dagmar WMA Sand Hill... Little Dixie McClelland... Zent This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 210 and 218. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Fremont County, Teller County and the Rampant Range above 7500 feet which includes Pikes Peak. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have subsided below warning criteria and will continue to subside overnight. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: McPherson WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...McPherson County. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS * TIMING...Tuesday morning to evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...7 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Conditions could be particularly dangerous Tuesday.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pushmataha The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1015 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm with strong low level rotation that could produce a tornado at any time was located 5 miles south of Daisy, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Dunbar... Stanley Snow... Eubanks TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy