We are all patiently waiting for the six-speed manual variation of the Toyota GR Supra, which is expected to show itself in the coming months with the official mid-cycle facelift. If there's anything this two-seater sports car needs, it is a more driver-focused transmission. Until then, we don't really have much reason to pay attention to the JDM icon, especially now that the Nissan Z is stealing most of the limelight in its segment.

CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO