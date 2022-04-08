Award-winning Kyle-based Milt’s Pit BBQ relocating to Northeast San Antonio

Popular Kyle barbecue joint Milt’s Pit BBQ relocating to Northeast San Antonio (Courtesy, Milt's Pit BBQ)

A popular barbecue restaurant in Kyle is packing up its smokers and relocating to Northeast San Antonio. Milt’s Pit BBQ made the announcement on its Facebook page on March 7. In the post, the eatery says it will close the doors in downtown Kyle at the end of April. They credit a change in location to more growth opportunities.

“We’ve known for a while that our space is small and we would need a bigger space to grow our business," the post read. "After an exhaustive and fruitless search for a new location in Kyle, we expanded our search area and found a great spot just a few miles down I35. We’ll be an easy and delicious stop after you test your marriage strength at IKEA or to pick up some brisket on your way to the beach. “

The new location in San Antonio will be in the fast-growing suburb of Live Oak. It will feature a pit room on the patio as well as outdoor seating and a “pour your own” 10-tap beer wall. Menu items will be similar and offer traditional Texas barbecue items. However, the barbecue joint tells MySA the sides will be different.

Popular Kyle barbecue joint Milt’s Pit BBQ relocating to Northeast San Antonio (Courtesy, Milt's Pit BBQ)

Owner Greg Devonshire took the helm of Milt’s Pit BBQ in 2014 after the original owners, Milt Thurkil and Bunny Walling, retired.

Milt’s Pit BBQ has consistently been voted among the best barbecue in the business . The restaurant has been featured on Austin’s KVUE and featured as the number one spot to refuel after tubing .

The restaurant plans to open this summer.

More in Food & Drink

- Smoke's San Antonio footprint grows with La Villita 'river bar' opening this month

- Uncovering the secrets of Earl Abel's — one of San Antonio's oldest eateries

- Some of the best San Antonio bars to party with your parents